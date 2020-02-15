Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley (Max) BRAND. View Sign Obituary

The Brand family is very sad to announce the passing of Shirley (Max). She was treasured by her children, Beverly (Art), Bob (Judith), Lissa (Cedric), Cynthia (Andrew), and Catherine (Christopher); grandchildren, Devon (Marco), Krista, Andrew (Tara), Kelby (Mike), Meredith (dec), Heather, Roger, Brandon, and Virginia(Kale) and great-grand children,Serena, Parker, Brianna, Anna, Conner, Callum and Payton. She also leaves many dear friends and her extended family in the east.



Max was ahead of her time in many ways; fearless and undaunted by social norms, she left us all with the legacy of her courage and insight.



While she had successfully completed her grade 13 in Ontario in 1939, the time came when Max saw the need to reset the future for her five children and herself so, in 1963, she returned to high-school to obtain the qualifications necessary to ultimately become a Medical Lab Technologist. She graduated top of her class in that program in spite of everything. She finalized the reset in 1967 by relocating the family to Victoria where she worked to build the foundation of a good life for us all. Max took immense pride in her family and in their many and varied accomplishments. She, herself, was a voracious reader with a sparkling intellect and a great appreciation of the arts and of all things beautiful.



Upon her retirement she moved to Pender Island where, with the help of family (including grand children) and her many friends, she designed and built her new home. She loved the island life and was active in the community for over 20 years. Her bridge group held a special place in her heart.



Grandma Max was our hero. She showed us that by being brave and aware and thankful we could meet life's many challenges, learn from them and appreciate what was to be gained from each. She inspired us to be the best that we could be and we will be forever grateful for her guidance.



To honor and celebrate her vision, the "Reset the Future" award was established in the School of Access at Camosun College. Donations can be made in her memory through the Camosun Foundation.



A celebration of her life will be held on March 20th in the main dining room of the Victoria Golf course (1110 Beach drive) from 2 until 4 pm.



The family would like to extend thanks to the Beacon Services care assistants and the staff of Legion Manor in Central Saanich for their care and sensitivity to Max's changing needs and also to the staff of the Saanich Peninsula Hospital for their gentle care in her final days of a life well lived.

