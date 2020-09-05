Shirley Chew

CHEW, Shirley Shirley was born in Victoria on January 6, 1933 and passed away on August 22, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband John, on August 2012. Shirley leaves behind 4 children and 5 grandchildren. Shirley was a gracious, strong, remarkable person. She will be forever loved, and dearly missed by all of her family and many friends. Our sincere thanks to the wonderful staff at Victoria Hospice for keeping Mom comfortable in her final days. A special thank you also to Nurse Kim on 8N at the Royal Jubilee Hospital, for her exceptional compassionate care. A private service was held for family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Shirley to Victoria Hospice or the Victoria Hospitals Foundation. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com