1/1
Shirley Chew
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHEW, Shirley Shirley was born in Victoria on January 6, 1933 and passed away on August 22, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband John, on August 2012. Shirley leaves behind 4 children and 5 grandchildren. Shirley was a gracious, strong, remarkable person. She will be forever loved, and dearly missed by all of her family and many friends. Our sincere thanks to the wonderful staff at Victoria Hospice for keeping Mom comfortable in her final days. A special thank you also to Nurse Kim on 8N at the Royal Jubilee Hospital, for her exceptional compassionate care. A private service was held for family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Shirley to Victoria Hospice or the Victoria Hospitals Foundation. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sep. 5 to Sep. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved