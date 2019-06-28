HOLLINGWORTH, Shirley D. July 7, 1938 - June 21, 2019 On June 21, 2019 Shirley Hollingworth (DeVlieger) passed away peacefully in the arms of her husband Hugh Hollingworth, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Shirley was born on July 7, 1938 in St. Alphonse, Manitoba. Shirley is predeceased by her grandson Justin and is survived by her daughters Bonnie, Lori, Cindy and her step-daughters Emilie, Diane and Kim; her grandchildren, Matthew, Stacey, Kyle and her step-grandchildren Marcos, Carmina, Kevin, Kristina, Darby and Dustin along with the many great-grandchildren. Shirley loved all of her family! Special thanks to the caring staff at Resthaven Lodge. A memorial to Shirley will be held Saturday, July 6, at St. Elizabeth Church on Third Street in Sidney, BC, at 10:30 am. No flowers please, donations to Alzheimer's Association. Rest in Peace Shirley, you have earned it. Love you and remember you always.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 28 to June 29, 2019