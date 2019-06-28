Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley D. Hollingworth. View Sign Obituary

HOLLINGWORTH, Shirley D. July 7, 1938 - June 21, 2019 On June 21, 2019 Shirley Hollingworth (DeVlieger) passed away peacefully in the arms of her husband Hugh Hollingworth, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Shirley was born on July 7, 1938 in St. Alphonse, Manitoba. Shirley is predeceased by her grandson Justin and is survived by her daughters Bonnie, Lori, Cindy and her step-daughters Emilie, Diane and Kim; her grandchildren, Matthew, Stacey, Kyle and her step-grandchildren Marcos, Carmina, Kevin, Kristina, Darby and Dustin along with the many great-grandchildren. Shirley loved all of her family! Special thanks to the caring staff at Resthaven Lodge. A memorial to Shirley will be held Saturday, July 6, at St. Elizabeth Church on Third Street in Sidney, BC, at 10:30 am. No flowers please, donations to Alzheimer's Association. Rest in Peace Shirley, you have earned it. Love you and remember you always.





HOLLINGWORTH, Shirley D. July 7, 1938 - June 21, 2019 On June 21, 2019 Shirley Hollingworth (DeVlieger) passed away peacefully in the arms of her husband Hugh Hollingworth, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Shirley was born on July 7, 1938 in St. Alphonse, Manitoba. Shirley is predeceased by her grandson Justin and is survived by her daughters Bonnie, Lori, Cindy and her step-daughters Emilie, Diane and Kim; her grandchildren, Matthew, Stacey, Kyle and her step-grandchildren Marcos, Carmina, Kevin, Kristina, Darby and Dustin along with the many great-grandchildren. Shirley loved all of her family! Special thanks to the caring staff at Resthaven Lodge. A memorial to Shirley will be held Saturday, July 6, at St. Elizabeth Church on Third Street in Sidney, BC, at 10:30 am. No flowers please, donations to Alzheimer's Association. Rest in Peace Shirley, you have earned it. Love you and remember you always. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 28 to June 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close