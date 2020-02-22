Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley E. MAIN. View Sign Obituary

Shirley Elizabeth Main passed away unexpectedly Friday December 13, 2019 in the company of her children and loving companion Bob Garvie. Her inspirational life began in Calgary , in 1932, born to Lillian and Burt Roberts, the youngest of 3 – brother Art and sister Pat. A life lived with enormous grace, integrity, love, friendship, and humour – she was a quiet and fearless trailblazer, having a profound impact on the lives she touched. To meet Shirley, one would never know her achievements - she was frustratingly humble. From her early years in Saskatoon, to graduating in the first ever U of T Women’s Physical Health Education class, Shirley was a gifted student, athlete, and leader; excelling at any endeavor. A multi-sport star, shying from no challenge – she literally and figuratively climbed mountains. Professionally, Shirley was a visionary pioneer in fitness and dance – teacher, mentor, co-author and leader. Her self-less passion and life-long commitment was to the Victoria Y (Shirley’s portrait hangs in the Y foyer). Her accomplishments and awards go beyond the scope of a character-bound obituary. Shirley was the architect of unique dance classes and the Y’s programs; recorded a fitness album before it was fashionable; contributor to the design of ParticipAction; initiator of pay equity at the amalgamation of the YM/YWCA. Shirley was most at home in leotards in front of a class. As her investiture into the Y Fellowship of Honour describes, “her classes drew scores of women and men of all ages … where they found a guiding light in Shirley Main …”. She was the recipient of Woman of Distinction in 2000. Shirley had 40 wonderful years of marriage to Gerry Main, raising 3 average kids. The family home was filled with humour and love. Shirl and Ger’s special times were skiing at Whistler with the “ski friends”, rugby tours in Japan, vacations in Hawaii, and always a deep connection to Shawnigan Lake; Shirley kayaking and taking all-comers in badminton well into her 80s. After Ger-Bear passed away in 1995 her life came full circle, a friendship rekindled with her high-school boyfriend Bob. They faithfully commuted cross-border for over 20 years to sail, dance, ski, golf, travel, care for each other and share rich experiences. Shirley pursued her passions and shared beloved friendships until the end: daily exercise and walks, painting and sketching in the “coop”, playing piano with the “music group”, hosting the renowned Annelympics with special friends at the lake, quietly winning at cards, photographing Denise’s gardens. With the grace and dignity that were her hallmarks, Shirley stoically and without complaint faced difficult health challenges late in life. She is free now, enjoying the fresh alpine air she so loved. Shirley is survived by her children Marsha (Dave), Ross (Sylvia), Grant (her special relationship with Denise); her loving companion Bob; grandchildren Kyja (Alex), Tessa, Simone, Nicola, Rhys, and great grandchildren Kenzie and Jayda. An announcement about a celebration of life will be made at a later date. Donations to honour Shirley’s memory can be made to the Shirley Main Scholarship Fund at the YMCA or the BC Lung Association. The family would like to extend its sincere thanks for the caring words so generously shared since Shirley’s passing.

