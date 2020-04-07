Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Eileen Tessier. View Sign Service Information Saskatoon Funeral Home 338 4th Avenue North Saskatoon , SK S7K 2L7 (306)-244-5577 Obituary

TESSIER, Shirley Eileen (nee: Mansfield) August 25, 1929 - April 3, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Shirley Tessier announces her peaceful passing on April 3 at the age of 90. Shirley will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Denise (Don), Debbie, D'Arcy and Danielle (Mark); sons, Terry and Todd; grandchildren, Jennifer (Dale), Ashleigh (Burton), Tera (Kevin), Tiffany (Murray), Jeffrey (Meaghan), Lauren (Darcy), Erin, Jessica (Brad), Michael, Daniel, Nathan and Alexandra; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Amelia, Linden, Maddex, Emma, Alexa, Lucas, Natalie, Emery, Cohen, Dexter and Nyxon. Shirley is survived by her sister, Joyce and brother, Ed and was predeceased by her husband, Bob; infant son, Rodney; infant daughter, Dana; father, Bert; mother, Clarita; and sisters, Bernice and Myrtle. Bob was her love. Children were her joy. Music was her passion. Mom lived a full life as a homemaker and piano teacher. She volunteered her time as choir director at various churches and enjoyed playing the piano at special events and family gatherings. Many fun-filled summers were spent at Waskesiu Lake in Mom and Dad's "cabin on the hill" which they happily shared with family and friends. Great food and laughter were guaranteed. They cherished their retirement years in Victoria, BC. Mom returned to Saskatoon after Dad's passing. We would like to thank the caring staff at Stensrud Lodge. A special thank you to our sister D'Arcy and her family for being there for Mom and bringing joy to her days. Cremation has taken place. A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left at





TESSIER, Shirley Eileen (nee: Mansfield) August 25, 1929 - April 3, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Shirley Tessier announces her peaceful passing on April 3 at the age of 90. Shirley will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Denise (Don), Debbie, D'Arcy and Danielle (Mark); sons, Terry and Todd; grandchildren, Jennifer (Dale), Ashleigh (Burton), Tera (Kevin), Tiffany (Murray), Jeffrey (Meaghan), Lauren (Darcy), Erin, Jessica (Brad), Michael, Daniel, Nathan and Alexandra; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Amelia, Linden, Maddex, Emma, Alexa, Lucas, Natalie, Emery, Cohen, Dexter and Nyxon. Shirley is survived by her sister, Joyce and brother, Ed and was predeceased by her husband, Bob; infant son, Rodney; infant daughter, Dana; father, Bert; mother, Clarita; and sisters, Bernice and Myrtle. Bob was her love. Children were her joy. Music was her passion. Mom lived a full life as a homemaker and piano teacher. She volunteered her time as choir director at various churches and enjoyed playing the piano at special events and family gatherings. Many fun-filled summers were spent at Waskesiu Lake in Mom and Dad's "cabin on the hill" which they happily shared with family and friends. Great food and laughter were guaranteed. They cherished their retirement years in Victoria, BC. Mom returned to Saskatoon after Dad's passing. We would like to thank the caring staff at Stensrud Lodge. A special thank you to our sister D'Arcy and her family for being there for Mom and bringing joy to her days. Cremation has taken place. A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.saskatoonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to SASKATOON FUNERAL HOME (306-244-5577). Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020

