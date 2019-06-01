Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Harvie. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services - Victoria 1155 Fort Street Victoria , BC V8V3K9 (250)-384-5512 Obituary

HARVIE, Shirley It is with great sorrow that the family of Shirley Maxine Harvie announces her passing on May 24th 2019 at Glenwarren Lodge, Victoria, BC. Shirley was born on December 29th 1934 in Dauphin, MB, the oldest daughter of the late Stewart and Minnie McDonald. Predeceased by her husband Eugene in 2010, sons Brent Charles and Douglas Wayne in their infancy, brothers Ralph and Gary, and sisters Patricia and Sharon, Shirley is survived by her sons Kevin (Linda) of Fort Erie, ON, Keith (Bonnie) of Edmonton, AB, Karl (Connie) of Victoria, BC and Eugene (Karen) of The Woodlands, TX, and daughters Dana (Ron) of Saskatoon, SK and Deborah (Neil) of Maple Bay, BC; grandchildren - Brandi, Haley, Victoria, Brent, Kaegan, Morgan, Brendan, Braeden, Laura and Aidan; great grandson Sullivan; numerous step grandchildren and great grandchildren; and extended family. Shirley joined the R.C.A.F. as a Teletype Operator in 1952, serving until honourably discharged in 1957. Following her marriage to Dad in 1957, her journey as a supportive military spouse afforded travel to military locations throughout Canada and abroad. An expert cribbage player, Shirley will be fondly remembered for her unconditional love of, and devotion to, her family, and we will forever miss her famous cookies, pies, fudge, peanut brittle, gravy, turkey dinners and cribbage/scrabble games. The family extends a sincere thanks to her caregivers at both Sunrise Seniors Living and Glenwarren Lodge, all who ensured Shirley's last years were fun, entertaining, and comfortable. Shirley will now soar with the angels, in God's comforting embrace. Cremation will be in the care of First Memorial Funeral Services. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada.







HARVIE, Shirley It is with great sorrow that the family of Shirley Maxine Harvie announces her passing on May 24th 2019 at Glenwarren Lodge, Victoria, BC. Shirley was born on December 29th 1934 in Dauphin, MB, the oldest daughter of the late Stewart and Minnie McDonald. Predeceased by her husband Eugene in 2010, sons Brent Charles and Douglas Wayne in their infancy, brothers Ralph and Gary, and sisters Patricia and Sharon, Shirley is survived by her sons Kevin (Linda) of Fort Erie, ON, Keith (Bonnie) of Edmonton, AB, Karl (Connie) of Victoria, BC and Eugene (Karen) of The Woodlands, TX, and daughters Dana (Ron) of Saskatoon, SK and Deborah (Neil) of Maple Bay, BC; grandchildren - Brandi, Haley, Victoria, Brent, Kaegan, Morgan, Brendan, Braeden, Laura and Aidan; great grandson Sullivan; numerous step grandchildren and great grandchildren; and extended family. Shirley joined the R.C.A.F. as a Teletype Operator in 1952, serving until honourably discharged in 1957. Following her marriage to Dad in 1957, her journey as a supportive military spouse afforded travel to military locations throughout Canada and abroad. An expert cribbage player, Shirley will be fondly remembered for her unconditional love of, and devotion to, her family, and we will forever miss her famous cookies, pies, fudge, peanut brittle, gravy, turkey dinners and cribbage/scrabble games. The family extends a sincere thanks to her caregivers at both Sunrise Seniors Living and Glenwarren Lodge, all who ensured Shirley's last years were fun, entertaining, and comfortable. Shirley will now soar with the angels, in God's comforting embrace. Cremation will be in the care of First Memorial Funeral Services. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 1 to June 2, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close