Shirley passed away peacefully on December 22, 2018 in Mission BC. Born in Toronto, Ont October 9, 1931 to Laurance (Lance) and Ada Roberts. Survived by sisters Eleanor and Catherine, and sons Bruce, John, and Andrew. Cherished grandmother of Lauren and Alden, great-grandmother of Skylar. Cremation has taken place. Remembrance at St Mary Magdalene Church, Mayne Island, BC on Saturday, May 18th. If so desired memorial contributions to charity of choice or Mayne Island Health Centre. Online condolence may be made at CARE Funeral Services: carefuneral.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley (Roberts) HESLIP.
Care Funeral Services
2676 Wilfert Road
Victoria, BC V9B5Z3
(250) 391-9696
Published in The Times Colonist from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019