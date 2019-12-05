Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Jane Charman. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service - Downtown #1 - 1315 Cook Street Victoria , BC V8V 4A3 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

CHARMAN, Shirley Jane September 1, 1925 to November 30, 2019 Daughter of Hubert and Gladys Wallace, Shirley is survived by her husband Eric, with whom she spent 58 glorious years. Shirley is also survived by her daughter Shelley, son Shane, daughter Lani, and son Wallace. Shirley loved her 8 grandchildren and her 3 great-grandchildren. During her younger days, Shirley enjoyed her many athletic activities which included water skiing on one ski, contest-winning swimming, and golfing. Shirley's kind and gracious personality and fabulous smile endeared her to all she met. During their many happy years of marriage, Shirley and Eric jointly hosted countless receptions and parties, for a variety of community causes and charities with special emphasis on young students in the musical arts. During the two years of Eric's Presidency of the Canadian Real Estate Association, Shirley and Eric travelled and visited every nook and corner of Canada. For thirty four years Shirley was Eric's First Mate on the motor yacht Shellani, crossing Queen Charlotte Sound and pursuing their piscatorial pursuits annually in Hakai Pass. Shirley is also survived by her kind and caring Caregiver, Samita, and two adorable Westies, Tessa and Haly. There will be a celebration of Shirley's life at the Victoria Conservatory of Music on Wednesday, December 11th, 2019 at 1:30pm. We suggest early arrival as parking in that area is scarce and difficult. Please, no flowers or letters but Shirley would appreciate donations to the Eric and Shirley Charman Bursary Fund for young students at the Victoria Conservatory of Music. Condolences may be offered to the family at







CHARMAN, Shirley Jane September 1, 1925 to November 30, 2019 Daughter of Hubert and Gladys Wallace, Shirley is survived by her husband Eric, with whom she spent 58 glorious years. Shirley is also survived by her daughter Shelley, son Shane, daughter Lani, and son Wallace. Shirley loved her 8 grandchildren and her 3 great-grandchildren. During her younger days, Shirley enjoyed her many athletic activities which included water skiing on one ski, contest-winning swimming, and golfing. Shirley's kind and gracious personality and fabulous smile endeared her to all she met. During their many happy years of marriage, Shirley and Eric jointly hosted countless receptions and parties, for a variety of community causes and charities with special emphasis on young students in the musical arts. During the two years of Eric's Presidency of the Canadian Real Estate Association, Shirley and Eric travelled and visited every nook and corner of Canada. For thirty four years Shirley was Eric's First Mate on the motor yacht Shellani, crossing Queen Charlotte Sound and pursuing their piscatorial pursuits annually in Hakai Pass. Shirley is also survived by her kind and caring Caregiver, Samita, and two adorable Westies, Tessa and Haly. There will be a celebration of Shirley's life at the Victoria Conservatory of Music on Wednesday, December 11th, 2019 at 1:30pm. We suggest early arrival as parking in that area is scarce and difficult. Please, no flowers or letters but Shirley would appreciate donations to the Eric and Shirley Charman Bursary Fund for young students at the Victoria Conservatory of Music. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close