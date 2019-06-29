TUCKER, Shirley Jean May 12, 1938 to June 22, 2019 Shirley Jean was born in Medicine Hat and grew up in Irvine, Alberta. Her father Ted Roll and mother Frede were ranchers and much of the creative imagination that characterized Shirley all her life was developed daydreaming on the Prairie while supposedly tending sheep. Shirley was a dedicated graphic artist, a playwright and social historian. She threw herself into teaching Art and Theatre at Salmon Arm Senior Secondary for 30 years, and later in that career devoted much time and energy to Shuswap Theatre where she wrote, designed and directed several plays. She and husband Clyde sold their hobby farm in the Shuswap and moved to Victoria in 2012. Shirley had a wonderfully adventurous life post retirement in 1998 until she developed vascular dementia and "Parkinsonism" in 2013. She was confined to a wheelchair and a world of silence after 2017. She was lovingly cared for by husband Clyde and children Shauna (Gillian, Emily and Liana), Hamish (Sheryl Karras, Tristin) and Robert (Moira, Callum, Brynn, Emma). She is also survived by her 3 sisters: Marilyn (Victoria), Loretta (Medicine Hat) and Sharon (Ottawa). Shirley died peacefully at home, surrounded by family. A beautiful person and a life very well lived. Anyone wishing to express condolences may do so by finding Shirley's tribute page at: www.earthsoption.com.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 29 to June 30, 2019