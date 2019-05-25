Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Littlewood. View Sign Obituary

LITTLEWOOD, Shirley Margaret August 22, 1931 - May 8, 2019 She was the last of her generation. Shirley with her indominable spirit, contagious sense of humour and love for her family was a model of courage and strength of will to all who knew her. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Sunrise who provided her quality of life and to the staff at Royal Jubilee hospital who ensured she met her maker with dignity. A memorial tea to honour Shirley will be held at Littlewood Farm from 11 am to 2 pm Sunday, May 26th. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 25 to May 26, 2019

