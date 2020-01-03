Shirley passed away peacefully at the Royal Jubilee Hospice on December 28, 2019 at the age of 80. With less than 2 months being diagnosed with cancer she kept strong with high spirits and was able to visit family and friends to share wonderful memories and have a few laughs. She was predeceased by her husband Garry in December 2012 survived by her children Raymond, Marilyn and Karen, grandchildren Garry, Eric, Dennis, William and Kelsey, great granddaughters Jayde and Grace, and brothers Jim and Doug.



By request, in lieu of services, a drop-in for sharing happy memories will be held for family and close friends at the Royal Oak Howard Johnson Hotel, January 17, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. Flowers are respectfully declined by the family; donations may be made in her memory to the Victoria Hospice Society.

