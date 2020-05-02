MacFARLANE, Shirley January 19, 1941 - April 20, 2020 It is with deep sadness that we say good-bye to our mom. Without question the best mom ever! Survived by her husband of 60 years, Stuart, daughter Kim Prince (Dave), son Kenny (Lois), granddaughters Ashley Logan (Wade), Carleigh Mason (Marshal), plus 4 great-grandchildren, Dallas, Ryder, Marley and Jett. Shirley was fun, outgoing and always up for a good time, especially if it involved a casino. She was so proud of her family and spent much of her time traveling with them. She had many friends that she enjoyed being with, playing golf, trips to the States, playing bridge, or lunching with her former co-workers. Shirley had many fond memories of her career with Jones Emery. She truly enjoyed her 79 years. We miss your endless smile every day. No funeral by request. Thank you to Dr. Green and the MAiD process







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store