LOWTHER, Shirley Mae August 18, 1931 - November 04, 2019 Shirley Mae Lowther, (nee Vince) passed away peacefully at Royal Jubilee Hospital at 11:30 pm on Monday, November 4, 2019. Shirley was 88 years old. She suffered from a failing heart and did not survive conventional treatment. Shirley was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba on August 18th 1931. She was the third child and second daughter of Dorothy May and Alec Edwin Vince of Winnipeg, Manitoba. She was predeceased by her husband, Arthur Gordon Lowther, her sister Mary Doreen Resch, both of her parents and her brother Frank Vince also of Winnipeg. She is survived by her sons; Kerry Gordon Lowther of Winnipeg Manitoba, Kevin Douglas Lowther (Heather) of Fairmont Hot Springs BC and her brother-in-law Gerald Douglas Resch of Victoria, BC. Following a career with the Federal government Shirley happily retired to Victoria. Her special sense of humour and natural friendliness was enjoyed family, friends and all who knew her " We will miss you Shirley " At Shirley's request she will be cremated and in lieu of a funeral she would prefer a quiet family ceremony with interment at Royal Oak Burial Park. McCall Brothers Funeral Directors will be handling arrangements. mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019