MILLARD, Shirley Mae (nee Hauser) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing on February 29th, 2020 of Shirley, our beloved wife, mom, grandma and great-grandma. Shirley was born in Calgary, Alberta, on January 29th, 1942, to Laurence and Ruth Hauser. She moved to Victoria as a toddler, with her siblings Joy and Don. Shirley attended Vic West Elementary School and graduated from Esquimalt High in 1958. Her first job while in high school, was at a Fish and Chip shop in Oak Bay. After school, she started her banking career and worked for thirty years for the Bank of Nova Scotia. She started as a coin counter and worked her way to supervisor, at the Shelbourne Plaza branch. She enjoyed many wonderful friendships during her career. Shirley married her high school sweetheart, Gary, in 1961, and they raised two beautiful daughters, Marsie (Monty) and Carolyn (Ron). Shirley had four grandchildren, Chelsea (Nathan), Chad (Tania), Dallan (Hannah) and Cheylene (Melissa). She proudly attended their sports games, dance recitals and award ceremonies. Shirley has two great-granddaughters, August and Sloane, who knew her as GG. They were her greatest joy. Shirley enjoyed holidaying and weekends at Cowichan Lake (her favourite place), with her family and friends, where she was always "making the morning coffee pot." Shirley learned to golf during her retirement and joined Uplands Golf Club, where she had many good golf friends including Norma, Bev, Barb, Susan and Helen. Shirley and Gary spent fifteen years snow birding in Hemet, California, golfing with friends Bud and Carol, and Del and Tere. As well as playing Bingo on Wednesday nights (often winning), her greatest joy in Hemet, was when Chelsea brought August down to visit, and they went shopping. Shirley's biggest smiles in the last six months, were when Sloane visited her. Shirley loved to make her gardens look pretty for everyone to see, whether it was at home, Cowichan Lake, or Hemet. Shirley loved a good walk, especially if a little shopping for pink lipstick and makeup was involved. We will miss Shirley so much but take comfort in knowing that her greatest joy and passion, was her love for her family. A love we continue to carry.





