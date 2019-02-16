Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley McIlwaine. View Sign

McILWAINE, Shirley (nee Webber) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Shirley Vernette McIlwaine, at the age of 63. After a courageous battle with cancer, Shirley passed away at home surrounded by her family, on February 12, 2019. Shirley was born in Calgary, Alberta on August 12, 1955. She was predeceased by her father John. Shirley is survived by her husband Tom of 15 years, who was her best friend and the love of her life, her two sons Dustin and Jason, her mother Joan (John), her sisters Carleen and Wendy (Monty), her three grandchildren, 4 nephews and 2 nieces. Shirley's infectious smile and love of life will be missed by all those who knew her. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 1:30pm, at the Comox Legion. Memorial donations in memory of Shirley may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.





McILWAINE, Shirley (nee Webber) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Shirley Vernette McIlwaine, at the age of 63. After a courageous battle with cancer, Shirley passed away at home surrounded by her family, on February 12, 2019. Shirley was born in Calgary, Alberta on August 12, 1955. She was predeceased by her father John. Shirley is survived by her husband Tom of 15 years, who was her best friend and the love of her life, her two sons Dustin and Jason, her mother Joan (John), her sisters Carleen and Wendy (Monty), her three grandchildren, 4 nephews and 2 nieces. Shirley's infectious smile and love of life will be missed by all those who knew her. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 1:30pm, at the Comox Legion. Memorial donations in memory of Shirley may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close