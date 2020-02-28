MERKLEY, Shirley Shirley Merkley passed away in her 89th year on February 19th, 2020 at St. Charles Manor. She lived in Victoria and worked as a secretary, never married and enjoyed good physical health. She had a warm relationship with Jack until he died in July 2010. In spite of poor memory she was able to appreciate the support she had with her many care workers in her last years. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020