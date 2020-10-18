BRODSGAARD, Shirley Michele (King) November 12, 1944 - September 27, 2020 Aged 75, in Victoria surrounded by the love of her son Craig and partner Wayne Hart. Predeceased by her parents, and beloved husband Mogens. To our great sorrow, Michele passed unexpectedly of health complications, and much younger than she deserved. Born in Vancouver, Michele spent her early life in and around Port Alberni and Great Central Lake, before settling in Victoria and Esquimalt. Michele worked in a variety of jobs including many years at Royal Jubilee Hospital, The Royal Canadian Legion (Pro Patria), and 'Famous Charlies' restaurant. She stood out to her many friends, co-workers and customers as a deeply caring, witty and humorous woman, with a stubborn bent and an eye for detail. Michele's later years were spent with Wayne enjoying her garden and crosswords, going 'shopping' with Cora in View Royal ;) and watching her British murder mysteries or Canucks games. Always happiest when fussing, she truly loved having people to cook or bake for, or hosting gatherings for Christmas or birthdays. She also took great joy the last few years watching and helping Wayne's grandchildren Anne and Jack grow into the bright and inquisitive little people that they are. Michele is also survived in Port Alberni by her sister Ronda, niece & nephew Teresa & Thomas and their children. She loved you all very much, and it was with regret that she was not able to spend as much time as she wished with you all, or get to know the young ones the way she wanted. Special mention as well to her lifelong friend Mrs. Gail Potter and family, also in Port Alberni, calls or visits from whom were always beloved. With many thanks to Kjeld, Kathy and Shel Brodsgaard, Michele's ashes will be spread at a special spot on Denman Island at a time to be determined in the future. A small private gathering of family and friends will be held to celebrate her life at that time. Michele was warm, and very generous. She gave to many charities that supported the things that mattered to her, and to anyone who needed help, whenever she could. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, should you wish to honour Michele, a small donation to any charity that moves you would be appreciated.







