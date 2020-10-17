ERSKINE, Shirley Muriel (nee Bamforth) February 1, 1936 - October 15, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Shirley Erskine at the Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, BC. Shirley survived a major debilitating stroke in 2006 which left her wheelchair-bound and unable to talk. She spent the years following her stroke slowly declining but was able to remain at home with her husband Tom as her caregiver. Her early years of marriage were spent supporting her husband in his educational pursuits and army service, which took them to Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, Whitehorse, Portland and Victoria. No matter where she lived, she loved to create a warm and welcoming home. Happily, Shirley and Tom were able to travel to many great golf and vacation destinations over the years. Shirley derived great pleasure from quilting and crafting as well as the friendships she forged through her membership at the Victoria Golf Club. Shirley is survived by Dr. Thomas Erskine, her husband of 66 years; daughters, Lorie Rogers (Barrie) of Nanaimo, Leslie Blagdon (David) of Chemainus, and Donna Erskine of Victoria and niece Terri Moore (Greg) of South Carolina. Also, her grandchildren Justin Long (Amanda), Dr. Aaron Long (Laura), Duncan Blagdon, Emily Blagdon (Riley) and great-grandchildren Akaisha Long and Maxen Long. Shirley was a loving, quiet, stable and supportive presence in our lives, and will be sorely missed. Due to the COVID-19 situation, there will be no service or gathering. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.mccallgardens.com