KEELER, Shirley Myra May September 27, 1931 - October 11, 2019 Shirley passed away peacefully at Glenwarren Lodge on Friday, 11 October 2019. She is remembered by her son, Richard, her sister, Joyce, her granddaughters, Jennifer and Jessica, her nephew, Scott, and their families including five great-grandchildren. She will be sorely missed. She was born and educated in Montreal and that is where she met the love of her life, Kirk. They were married for 57 years. She was active in the Anglican Church in Montreal through the altar guild of Saint George's Church. Most summers were spent on road trips and camping. Shirley learned to drive quite late in life but was always a great navigator. Later they moved to Toronto where Shirley worked in retail. Their retirement years were spent in Winnipeg where they devoted their time to their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Shirley loved to organize family get-togethers for holidays and birthdays. She travelled the world with Kirk by cruiseship and came back with great stories and full of excitement about the wonderful things they saw and did. She did some very fine needlework and was always knitting something for a family member or for a charity. Shirley moved to Victoria after Kirk passed away. She had two great years in the Victorian where she soon became a "friendship ambassador" and could be counted on to take part in all the activities, especially excursions and carpet bowling. When health issues no longer allowed her to live independently, she spent her final years at Glenwarren Lodge. Her family would like to thank the staff for the care they gave Shirley and also to thank Marion who visited with her dogs. Condolences may be offered to the family at







