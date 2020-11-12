BROOKS, Shirley Patricia (Henn) August 19, 1934 - November 1, 2020 It is with great sorrow that the family announces the passing of their beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother in her 86th year in Courtenay, BC. Known as Chic, being the youngest of six in the Henn family, she was the last sibling to arrive and is now the last to depart. Chic grew up on Salt Spring Island where she met and then married the love of her life, Donald Walter Brooks. Together they raised their family while living a life of travel and service to Canada as members of The Canadian Armed Forces. Leaving bonds of friendship around the world, Chic was a kind and loving woman who was adored by her children, Jodi Archibald (Morris Archibald), Dan Brooks (Enda Soostar) and Chrise Brooks; grandchildren Farrell Archibald (Keith Neumann) and Jesse Archibald (Cassidy Archibald), Marika Brooks (Eric Welch) and Lillian Brooks. She will be remembered with love by her great grandchildren Drai, Krue, Fox, Charlie & Wilder Archibald and the soon-to-arrive Baby Archibald/Neumann. Upon the painful passing of her husband, Chic established a new life for herself in Victoria BC. She was truly inspirational. Chic taught aerobics to seniors, started line-dancing, walking tours and continued her travels around the world well into her 80's. Known as the family cat whisperer, Chic loved books, chocolate and most importantly, spending precious time with each of her beloved adult children and their families. Alzheimer's disease took Chic from this world in bits and pieces. What remains is the whole of her loving spirit that will live on as her legacy forever. Thanks to all of the staff, especially those on floor 2, at the Comox Valley Seniors Village, for providing such good care in Chic's final days. In lieu of a service, Chic would appreciate donations in her name to your local SPCA or Alzheimer's Society of Canada. Messages of condolence may be posted to: https://www.telfordtoneffboyd.ca/obituary/Shirley-Brooks