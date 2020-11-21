ROBERTS, Shirley Rose February 27, 1927 - November 9, 2020 Shirley Rose Roberts (nee Gabriel) passed away at Sidney All Care Residence on November 9, 2020 in her 94th year with her beloved son, David, at her side. She is predeceased by her loving and devoted husband of over 69 years, Louis Douglas (Doug) Roberts. Also predeceased by her mother, Ruby Gabriel (nee Carter) (1953) and father, Arthur Gabriel (1966). Shirley was born in Halifax, NS and completed her education in NS. She met Doug in Windsor, NS at a local church dance while he was based there prior to going overseas. They were married in Windsor, NS on June 9, 1949. Their son, David, was born on May 29, 1950. Doug graduated from UBC in 1951 and started working for what is now Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. In the ensuing years 25 years they lived in BC and Ontario. In Toronto, Shirley was a member of the Kinette Club and an Assistant Leader of a Cub Pack. Doug was the Leader or Akela. While living in Burlington, Ont., Shirley secretly took driving lessons and obtained her license at age 40. In 1976 they returned to BC until Dougs' retirement. Before retirement Doug and Shirley built their dream home in Sidney, a hop, skip and a jump from the home where he was born. They enjoyed a long happy retirement with lots of travel and good times with family and friends. Shirley volunteered with the Ladies Auxiliary at Saanich Peninsula Hospital, working in the Gift Shop for over 30 years. She also served as Treasurer of the Auxiliary for a period of time. Many thanks to all the staff on the 3rd Floor at Sidney All Care Residence for their care and compassion. Cremation has taken place. A private interment service will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, North Saanich, BC. Flowers gratefully declined. In lieu of, a donation to Saanich Peninsula Hospital & Healthcare Foundation or the Ladies Auxiliary of Saanich Peninsula Hospital, 2166 Mount Newton X Road, Saanichton, BC V8L 2B2 would be appreciated.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store