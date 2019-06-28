Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Rowat. View Sign Obituary

ROWAT, Shirley Shirley passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in her 86th year. She was predeceased by her brother, Russell Payne, and her beloved daughter, Corrine 'Candy' (Robert) Lunn. Shirley was a loving and devoted mother to Coralee Bell and Randall Rowat; a treasured grandmother of Aaron (Sarah) Bell, Brandon and Trevor (Jackie) Lunn, and Kyra Rowat; and a great-grandmother of three girls who delighted her. She is also survived by her dear brother, Desmond (Shirley) Payne and by her son-in-law, Robert Lunn. Shirley will be remembered for her love of family, her remarkable work ethic, and for her irrepressible enthusiasm in everything she undertook. Thank you to the Gorge Road Hospital staff for their loving care and support. A private family remembrance is planned for autumn. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 28 to June 29, 2019

