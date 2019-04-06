Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shukry Regep. View Sign

REGEP, Shukry May 7, 1946 - April 1, 2019 Shukry passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Kosice, Slovakia and came to Canada in 1953 where he attended "S.C.I.T.S." Secondary School. He owned and operated Imperial Restaurant in Sarnia and "Too Full Tummy Restaurant" with his wife, Connie. In 1972, Shukry and Connie and his mother Helen moved to Victoria. He eventually purchased the New England Hotel on Government Street and operated "Ivanhoe's Restaurant" and later, "Sweet Memories Ice Cream Parlour" until his retirement. As a young man, he had a strong love and passion for Astronomy and built his own telescope. Shukry was predeceased by his loving mother, Helen and brother-in-law, Billy Guy. He is survived by his devoted wife, Connie, of 50 years and his sisters, Helka Tokey (Len) and family and Besima Lemke (Harry) and family; sister-in-law, Linda (Gary) and family and many nieces and nephews; three brothers, Halil, Seit and Alliedin Haktanir and their families in Istanbul, Turkey. Visitation will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 1:00pm - 1:40pm with a Funeral Service to follow at 2:00pm in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive in Victoria, BC. Burial will be held at Royal Oak Burial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at







4665 Falaise Drive

Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4

(250) 385-4465

