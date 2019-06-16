Sidney Bernard Simons

In Memoriam

SIMONS, Sidney Bernard August 20, 1931 - June 23, 2018 It's our first Father's Day without you. What a wonderful Dad you were: always making us laugh or smile, driving us like a taxi service, nothing was too much trouble for you if it meant helping us: paying our bills, making Sunday morning omelettes with us, teaching us everything you knew; the list is long. We miss you, you are not forgotten, and will always be in our hearts. Forever, your daughters, Dominique & Isabel Elena, and your son, Samuel
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 16 to June 17, 2019
