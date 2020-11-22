TODD, Sidney Clark August 30, 1926 - November 16, 2020 Sid passed away peacefully on the morning of November 16 at the James Bay Care Centre in Victoria BC. Born at Gateshead, England in 1926 to Norman and Madeline Todd, Sidney was predeceased by his sister, Joan and younger brother, Norman. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Doreen and their three daughters, Moira (Brad), Karen (Lorne) and Linda (Greg). He was a much loved "Poppa" to his grandchildren, William (Janine), Robert, Leona, Robert, Duncan, Brae, Scotty and great-grandchildren Danika, Talisa and Keelynn. He was also a favourite uncle to Nicholas, Emma, Richard and Rachel. Sid possessed an uncanny memory and would recall many happy stories of his childhood surrounded by family in Durham county during the Great Depression. In 1939, at age 13 he and his siblings were evacuated to Hunwick to avoid the Blitz. By 1949 he had finished Technical school and was working as a Structural Engineer in London. While attending a hostel dance with his roommates in 1951 he met a lovely girl from Sandringham, Doreen Haywood. They married in 1953 and eventually set up house with their three toddlers in Horsham. In 1964 the family decided to pursue career opportunities in Canada and followed Sidney's brother, Norman to Chilliwack. Sid soon secured a position at the new British Columbia Institute of Technology. During his years of teaching he completed his professional engineers designation and eventually rose to the Head of Mechanical Engineering Technology Department. After retirement he and Doreen built a home in Arbutus Ridge, where they made many new friends. A final move to Sayward Hill in Cordova Bay brought them closer to family. Sid was a true gentleman with a passion for poetry and groan worthy puns. He was a hero to his girls and supported all their many activities while growing up in North Burnaby. His interests were many, including running, tennis, swimming, golf, chess, traveling, reading and snooker. He was a keen study of English football and a lifelong fan of Newcastle United F.C. The family is very grateful for the excellent care he received while residing at JBCC. Due to the pandemic there will be no service at this time. A celebration of life will be held on a future date.







