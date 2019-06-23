Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sidney Sykes. View Sign Obituary

SYKES, Sidney It is with great sadness that the family of Sidney Sykes announces his passing, on May 25th, 2019 in Duncan, BC at the age of 90 years. Sid is predeceased by his wife Joan (Lister), and son Robert. Sid will be lovingly remembered by his son David (Jo) of Ladysmith, grandchildren Chanise of Port Angeles, WA, Cheyenne of New York, New York, Christopher of Courtenay, BC, Ryan (Amber) of Courtenay, BC, and Corey (Kristie) of Duncan, BC, and great-grandchildren Vaeda, Vaughan, Grayer and Charlotte. As well as two brothers-in-law Michael (Bobbie) Lister of Powel River and Kelvin (Grace) of Kamloops, and many nieces and nephews. Sidney was born and raised in Vancouver, BC, where he went to school at Magee Secondary. He was a member of The Kitsilano Boys Band, which led to many tours with the band and developed his love of travel. He then joined the Forest Service in 1951, then went to Ranger school. He worked as a Forest Ranger until his retirement in 1986. He worked the west coast, based out of Port Hardy for five years, before moving to Duncan, BC, in 1963 with his wife and two young sons. Sid married Joan Lister in Chilliwack, BC on October 23, 1953. He was very active with his sons, coaching Little League baseball, soccer, Cub Scout Leader and Maple Bay Yacht Club. Sid and Joan enjoyed 65 years of marriage, traveling and gardening at their Arbutus Ridge home, where they loved the view of Saltspring Island and the satellite channel. At Sid's request, he will be privately remembered by his family and friends. There will be no funeral service. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 23 to June 24, 2019

