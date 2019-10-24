Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Siegfried Marquardt. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

Siegfried Hans Hermann Marquardt, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Royal Jubilee Hospital.



Born in Wilhelmshaven, Germany, to Bruno and Hertha Marquardt, Siegfried immigrated to Canada at the young age of 19, after completing his brick laying apprenticeship. He started out working for the E & N Railroad on Vancouver Island straightening tracks and then moving on quickly as his English improved. Brick laying became his focus and he built many fireplaces in the Victoria area, yellow brick buildings for BC Tel, air craft hangers, etc. After a few years, Siegfried turned to home building and larger projects, such as private hospitals and shopping centres, on Vancouver Island and into the BC interior and Alberta. With the assistance and enthusiasm of a hard working staff, Siegfried was able to grow his business up to include holdings in retail and office properties, and he continued to keep close ties with his company right to his last days.



Siegfried always emphasized the importance of family, and so we now grieve his loss. He is survived by his wife, Veronika, married in 1958, and his four children: son, Tony (Carolyn) of Victoria, BC; daughter Angela (Chris) of Victoria, BC; daughter Tanya (Ted) of Edmonton, AB; and daughter Michelle (Peter) of Richmond, BC. Siegfried's grandchildren include: Sveah, Kevin, Mikayla, Chelsea, Oliver, Cameron, Joel, and Heather. Great-grandchildren include: Marlee, Cooper, and Mia. Siegfried is also survived by his sisters: Ute Starkey of Grande Prairie, AB, and Gudrun Galbierz of Victoria, BC.



The family would like to especially recognize the long and devoted care of Lily Sillars, who enabled Siegfried to continue working from home for so many years. And also the faithful service of all the staff at Hansbraun Investments, who brought Siegfried's dreams to life.



A Funeral Service and Reception will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria BC, on Wednesday, October 30th, 2019 at 10:00 AM, with Stephen Swift officiating.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Kidney Foundation, or a charity of your choice. Thank you.

