RASCHKE, Sigrid Olga It is with great sadness the family of Sigrid Olga Raschke announce the passing of their beloved Mother, Oma, and Groma on February 19, 2020 at the age of 101. Sigrid was born on November 26, 1918 in Moscow. She is predeceased by her husband Helmut, and daughter Ariane Prohom. Sigrid is survived by son Michael Misse (Marilyn), daughters Kathy Drever (Murray) and Vera Raschke, 6 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020