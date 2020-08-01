Sigrid passed away suddenly leaving her children, Rene Chave, Sylvie Williams, Jean-Marc, David & Kevin Phillips, her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; cherished brothers, Gerhard & Werner Windbiel, their families, & many other relatives & friends, especially Joan & Barbara, who were so special to her.



Born in Germany, Sigrid immigrated to Canada in 1963, living in Revelstoke, Kamloops & finally in Victoria. We were so proud of her getting her SFU teacher's degree at 50 years old. She loved & excelled at her teaching jobs in Kamloops & had a huge influence on the kids she taught. Sigrid was talented & creative, fluent in many languages, & very sociable, able to strike up a conversation with everyone she met. We will miss her. No funeral by request.



