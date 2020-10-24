1/1
Simo Olavi (Ole) LAITINEN
LAITINEN, Simo Olavi (Ole) Born April 9, 1930 in Kangasniemi, Finland to Lauri and Hilda, died peacefully on October 17, 2020 in Victoria, BC. Ole immigrated to Canada in 1951 landing in Quebec City and working his way across Canada, settling in Victoria, BC. He worked building houses and apartment buildings throughout the Victoria area while raising his family. Dad was a proud, loving father to his 5 children, Mikael (Kim), David (Myrna), Paula (Bob), Alan (Louise), Ann (Paul). His grandchildren were his most precious gift. They all had a special place in Papa's heart along with cookies, Christmas baking and ice cream. Papa will be remembered fondly by Benjamin (Brittany), Stephanie (James), Dustin, Marc (Emily), Lena (Tanner), Lacey, Kyle, Elizabeth, John, Desmond and Rebecca; great-grandchildren Maya and Ava. Throughout the years Ole stayed in touch with his extended Finnish family and travelled home many times and always enjoyed their company. Our family wishes to extend our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the staff on 6 West at The Heights at Mount View for their exceptional care of our Dad through the years. Due to the COVID-19 situation, there will be no service or gathering. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Heights at Mount View: www.baptisthousing.org/donate. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2020.
