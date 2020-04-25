Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Simon Mainwaring LAWRENCE. View Sign Obituary

After a short illness, Simon quietly slipped away on a beautiful Easter Sunday afternoon, his increasingly frail body unable to withstand one more health issue, with his wife Mary holding his hand, Oliver flying in to be near him, and in Kate’s heart from afar. Also left to mourn are his son-in-law Josh, granddaughter Penelope, sister Diana (John), cousin Lorraine (Janice), sister and brothers-in-law and their spouses, nieces and nephews, his Thursday coffee pals, and his cherished church family at St Mary’s Oak Bay. Simon immigrated to Canada from England with his family in 1955. He attended Oak Bay High School and the University of Victoria (BA 67), joined the CRD Planning Department in 1977, and until his retirement in 2010 was the Director of Planning for the City of Colwood. He enjoyed his work immensely, especially the people he worked with. Simon was a quiet, gentle man, who loved sports, exploring new places, bringing home treats, and just being with family and friends. Rest In Peace dear Simon. Published in The Times Colonist on Apr. 25, 2020

