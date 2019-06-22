Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Skaria Alexander. View Sign Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel - Victoria 1803 QUADRA ST At North Park Street Victoria , BC V8T 4B8 (250)-388-5155 Obituary

ALEXANDER, Dr. Skaria October 3, 1938 - June 18, 2019 It is with deep sorrow that we share the news of the passing of Dr. Skaria Alexander on June 18, 2019, after a rich and full life. "Alex", as he was known to his friends, was born in Kerala, India, in 1938. After completing his medical studies at the Christian Medical College in Ludhiana, India, he moved to the United Kingdom to specialize in radiation oncology. In 1973, he immigrated with his family to Saskatoon, where he practiced at the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency. In 1981, he moved to Victoria, to practice at the BC Cancer Agency at the Royal Jubilee Hospital, until his retirement in 2002. Even after retirement, he continued his service to the community through volunteer work at the Island Prostate Centre and the establishment of the "Skaria Alexander Scholarship" for students at the Cancer Agency. Alex is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mini, his sons Arun (Patricia) and Abe (Deanne), and his two grandchildren (Eli and Adah). An avid chess player, reader and Star Wars/Star Trek enthusiast, he delighted in spending time with friends and family, but especially his grandchildren. As a husband, father, grandfather, friend and healer, Alex touched many lives and left a lasting impression with his kindness and compassion. In life, as in the practice of medicine, he followed Hippocrates' philosophy: "Cure Sometimes, Relieve Often, but Comfort Always". He will be sorely missed, but never forgotten. A Funeral Service will be held at Sands Funeral Chapel, 1803 Quadra Street, Victoria on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The BC Cancer Foundation.







ALEXANDER, Dr. Skaria October 3, 1938 - June 18, 2019 It is with deep sorrow that we share the news of the passing of Dr. Skaria Alexander on June 18, 2019, after a rich and full life. "Alex", as he was known to his friends, was born in Kerala, India, in 1938. After completing his medical studies at the Christian Medical College in Ludhiana, India, he moved to the United Kingdom to specialize in radiation oncology. In 1973, he immigrated with his family to Saskatoon, where he practiced at the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency. In 1981, he moved to Victoria, to practice at the BC Cancer Agency at the Royal Jubilee Hospital, until his retirement in 2002. Even after retirement, he continued his service to the community through volunteer work at the Island Prostate Centre and the establishment of the "Skaria Alexander Scholarship" for students at the Cancer Agency. Alex is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mini, his sons Arun (Patricia) and Abe (Deanne), and his two grandchildren (Eli and Adah). An avid chess player, reader and Star Wars/Star Trek enthusiast, he delighted in spending time with friends and family, but especially his grandchildren. As a husband, father, grandfather, friend and healer, Alex touched many lives and left a lasting impression with his kindness and compassion. In life, as in the practice of medicine, he followed Hippocrates' philosophy: "Cure Sometimes, Relieve Often, but Comfort Always". He will be sorely missed, but never forgotten. A Funeral Service will be held at Sands Funeral Chapel, 1803 Quadra Street, Victoria on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The BC Cancer Foundation. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 22 to June 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close