ALEXANDER, Dr. Skaria October 3, 1938 - June 18, 2019 It is with deep sorrow that we share the news of the passing of Dr. Skaria Alexander on June 18, 2019, after a rich and full life. "Alex", as he was known to his friends, was born in Kerala, India, in 1938. After completing his medical studies at the Christian Medical College in Ludhiana, India, he moved to the United Kingdom to specialize in radiation oncology. In 1973, he immigrated with his family to Saskatoon, where he practiced at the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency. In 1981, he moved to Victoria, to practice at the BC Cancer Agency at the Royal Jubilee Hospital, until his retirement in 2002. Even after retirement, he continued his service to the community through volunteer work at the Island Prostate Centre and the establishment of the "Skaria Alexander Scholarship" for students at the Cancer Agency. Alex is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mini, his sons Arun (Patricia) and Abe (Deanne), and his two grandchildren (Eli and Adah). An avid chess player, reader and Star Wars/Star Trek enthusiast, he delighted in spending time with friends and family, but especially his grandchildren. As a husband, father, grandfather, friend and healer, Alex touched many lives and left a lasting impression with his kindness and compassion. In life, as in the practice of medicine, he followed Hippocrates' philosophy: "Cure Sometimes, Relieve Often, but Comfort Always". He will be sorely missed, but never forgotten. A Funeral Service will be held at Sands Funeral Chapel, 1803 Quadra Street, Victoria on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The BC Cancer Foundation.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 22 to June 23, 2019