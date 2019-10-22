Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Soledad Magnaye. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

MAGNAYE, Soledad (nee Masangcay) Soledad passed away peacefully on October 12, 2019 in Victoria, BC. She was born on November 11, 1923 in Bauan, Batangas, Philippines. Predeceased by her husband, Gervacio in 2005, and daughter Dolores in 1957; Soledad is survived by her children, Violeta, Lourdes (Renato) Abanto, Amor (Marianito) de Guzman, Nona (Rhomie) Barles, and Soliven (Arlene) Magnaye; grandchildren, Elaine (Rob) Wong, Joshua (Claire) Abanto, Jason (Jenny) Barles, Oliver (Mariela) Barles, Chris Barles, and Angelica and Pamela Magnaye; and her eight great-grandchildren. Soledad and Gervacio married in 1942 in Bauan, Philippines. While Gervacio worked long days as a bus conductor/inspector Soledad kept busy raising their five children and running their neighbourhood convenience store. Throughout the 1970's she was an active member of several religious organizations in the Philippines such as the Mother Butler Guild, Mary's Guards of Honour, and the Apostolado de la Oracion. In 1979 they retired to Victoria where they enjoyed a peaceful life with family. Soledad's greatest pleasure was received when spending time with family and, as a Catholic, when devoting herself to prayer. Soledad's goodness and love for family will remain in those who mourn her. A heartfelt thank-you to the staff at the Victoria Hospice for their care in ensuring her last days were comfortable. Viewing will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 7:00 pm. The Funeral Service will be held at St. Andrew's Cathedral, 740 View St, on Friday, October 25,2019 at 12:10 pm followed by interment at Royal Oak Burial Park at 3:00 pm, with a reception to follow in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive at 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Victoria Hospice (Richmond Pavilion, 1952 Bay Street, Victoria BC, V8R 1J8) or to St Andrew's Cathedral (740 View Street, Victoria BC, V8W 1J8). Condolences may be offered to the family at







