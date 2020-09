OPDAHL, Sonia Irene February 19, 1961 - September 3, 2020 Born and raised in Victoria, sadly, after a long and difficult battle with heart & lung problems, Sonia peacefully passed away in her sleep. Predeceased by her parents, Kasper and Olaug, she is survived by her brothers and sisters: Marit, Albert (Gaby), Harlow and Laila (Glen); as well as many nieces and nephews. There will not be a memorial service. Condolences may be made to the family at www.pacificcoastcremation.com