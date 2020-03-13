Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sophia Elkuf. View Sign Obituary

ELKUF, Sophia Sophia was born on December 25, 1922 in Ukraine and passed on March 7, 2020 at 97 years of age in Victoria, BC. Sophia was a strong person and a hard worker all of her life. She had a big heart and was always willing to help anyone. Sophia had a great sense of humour that kept us on our toes. She always loved to make people smile and laugh. Predeceased by her husband, George, her parents, two brothers and four sisters. Survived by her children, Fran, Myron (Lamourah), Lasha and her grandchildren, Kiyo (Jen), Andrea (John) and Brendan and great-grandchildren, Mika, Isis, Bjorn, George, Tabitha, Ryan and Hannah, her sister, Elizabeth and brother, Ed. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. A special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at the Victoria Hospice for their loving care and kindness during her last days. Condolences may be offered at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020

