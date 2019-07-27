Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sophia Jeffrey. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 Obituary

JEFFREY, Sophia April 15, 1925 - July 23, 2019 Sophia passed away peacefully surrounded by cherished family and friends. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, gifted educator, respected colleague and special friend to many. Sophie (Sophia) was born in Waugh, Alberta, the second of four children of Katherine and Steve Derko. Her childhood was spent on homesteads in Waugh and Legal. She obtained her Alberta Teaching Certificate through the Grey Nuns Catholic Convent and the University of Alberta in 1943 at the age of 17. Her lifelong career in education started in small, one-room schools north of Edmonton. Sophia met Bill Weigand in Morinville, Alberta. They married in 1948 and moved north to the Yukon, a place always special in her heart. Her children Darryl and Brenda-Dawne (Buni) were born in Whitehorse. Sophia taught at multi-grade schools until 1954, then Whitehorse and Takhini Elementary schools. With a desire to participate in all aspects of education, even outside the classroom, she held positions with the Yukon Teachers Association from secretary to vice-president and organized the annual primary workshops. In 1964, Sophia moved to Victoria to attend the University of Victoria. With British Columbia teaching qualifications in hand she began a long career in 1967 as a respected and well-loved teacher at Hillcrest and then Glanford Elementary schools where she would teach for the next 24 years. She obtained her final degree from UVIC in 1974. In 1966, Sophia met Philip Jeffrey. They married in 1968 and settled into their Longview Drive home. In 1969, Sophia began her involvement with B.C. Primary Teachers Association, holding a number of positions including President in 1978 "The Year of the Child". She continued committee and curriculum work until her retirement in 1991. Sophia received an Honorary Life Membership from the B.C. Primary Teachers Association and continued involvement with the B.C. Retired Teachers Association. Sophia kept close ties to her family. In early years, driving the Alaska Highway with kids in tow for summers in Edmonton, later driving her cherished 1965 Barracuda from Victoria, with stops in the Okanagan for the summer canning for her mother. Later, there were summer drives up the Alaska Highway to visit her children and grandchildren, and flights to Whitehorse for -40 Christmas holidays. The family homes in Gordon Head and Sidney saw many happy visits from her children and grandchildren. Sophia had a love of warm weather and sun. Hawaii was a summer favourite in the 1970's and 1980's. In 1990, Sophia and Jeff bought their own holiday retreat in San Jose del Cabo, Baja a place they enjoyed until 2012. After retirement, they had many enjoyable experiences traveling the world. From the homestead in Waugh, the world was there to embrace and our Sophia did that. She lived her life with courage, determination, style, kindness, and with true friendships and love of her family. Sophia is survived by and will be remembered with love by her husband of 51 years, Philip (Jeff); children Darryl Weigand (Sharon) of Qualicum Beach, Buni Hume (Andrew) of Saanichton, Christopher Jeffrey of Victoria; grandchildren Dax Weigand (Katy), Kate Lister (Ryan), Tristan Hume (Susanne), Jesse Hume (Shayla), Paul Jeffrey, Shon Weir (Samantha); great-grandchildren Tovah, Gabriel, Nolan and Violet; many nieces and nephews; Alice Derko and Audrey Hopkinson. Lovingly remembered by Diana, Dennis, Kristen and Bodhi Grant and many long time friends. Sophia was pre-deceased by her parents Steve and Katherine Derko, sisters Mary and Josephine and brother John. We wish to give heartfelt thanks to a very special person in our lives, Lydia Verbeek, for her loving care, companionship and true friendship to our mom for the past four years. We also thank the wonderful nurses and caregivers at Veterans Memorial Lodge at Broadmead and long time family doctor Dr. Grimwood. A celebration of life will take place Friday, October 11, 2019 at 2:00 PM at First Memorial Funeral Services, 4725 Falaise Dr.,Victoria. In lieu of flowers a charitable donation can be made to the B.C. Diabetes Association in Sophia's memory. Condolences may be left at





