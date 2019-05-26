Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Spencer Parker. View Sign Obituary

PARKER, Spencer May 29, 1954 - May 17, 2019 Spencer passed away peacefully just before his 65th birthday. He was an amazing husband, father, uncle and friend. Predeceased by his parents William (Bill) and June Parker. Survived by his wife Betty, children Tyler Parker (Lindy Adamkowski), Tessa Parker (Micheal Perry), brothers Stephen Parker (Joyce), Scott Parker (Irene), sister Stephanie Parker (Peter Law), brother-in-law Barry Gibbs (Terry), nephews Ian Gibbs (Jamie), Braden Gibbs (Sheena), Nathan Gibbs, William Law, and honourary family Doug Branter (Christine), cousins, aunts, and many good friends. Spencer worked at the Pacific Pilotage for thirty years where he made many friends. We will always remember his devotion to his family, his sense of humour, his kindness, generosity and selflessness. He was always ready to lend a helping hand. Fly with the angels, dance with the stars. Many thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at the Royal Jubilee Hospital, CTU 5NE and Victoria General Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 8th, 2019, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at the Parker's home. If desired, tributes may be made to the Victoria S.P.C.A. Condolences may be offered to the family at







Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 26 to May 27, 2019

