FORSHAW, Stanley Eric It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Stan in Victoria on August 31, 2020, the devoted husband of Audrey. Dear brother of Kathleen (Jim) and Geoffrey in Toronto. Loving uncle of his nieces and nephews in Toronto and Ottawa. Respected by his former colleagues at DCIEM Toronto and DREP Victoria. Thanks to Mount St. Mary Hospital for special care, to Dr. Domke and kind friends. As well as other attributes, Stan was a man of good humour and kindness. We shall not see his like again. FirstMemorialVictoria.com




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sep. 26 to Sep. 28, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

