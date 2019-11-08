Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley G. WHITE. View Sign Obituary

Major (Ret’d) Stanley G. White



Born in Ontario in 1929, died in Victoria on November 4, 2019.



As a young lad he worked on the farm where he herded cattle, raised chickens and churned milk in their family run cheese factory. Knowing this was not the life for him, he joined the RCAF in the summer of 1950.



Being in the military meant moving around the country from Portage La Prairie, MacDonald, Cold Lake air traffic control, 4Wing Germany during the Cold War, Comox as BATCO, Camp Borden on the Standards Team, Winnipeg BATCO, Victoria as Search & Rescue and finally ATC in Edmonton.



While stationed in Germany he once flew Mach 1 over the Alps, shared a drink with Prince Philip in the Officer’s Mess and hunted wild boar with the Burgermeister.



He was an excellent handgun and rifle marksman with trophies to prove it. He once shot a perfect game of skeet.



He was a Worshipful Master Mason in Germany and a member of Hiram Lodge #14 in Courtenay.



He is predeceased by wife Mildred, survived by daughters Beverly and Barbara.



At his request there will be no service. A donation in his memory may be made to SPCA or a charity of your choice.

Published in The Times Colonist from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019

