HAYWARD, Stanley November 5 1929 - October 5, 2019 Stan passed away peacefully in his sleep at Broadmead Lodge with Mae at his side Saturday October 5, 2019. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Mae; son, Steven (Elizabeth); daughter, Susan (Mike); loving grandchildren; sisters, Emily and Rita and his brother, Rob. Born in Leask Saskatchewan, he later moved to Victoria and met his lovely wife-to-be Mae Robinson. The two were married on November 16, 1950 and they were true to each other ever since. He will be remembered as a loving husband and father, and a true friend to many. In addition to owning and operating Stan Hayward Painting and Decorating, he was a member of Y's Men's International and volunteered in his community. Stan had an active retirement spent square dancing, traveling, fishing, tending to his tomato crop, and spending time with friends and family. He will be forever missed by all whom he connected with. He was such a good man. A celebration of his life will be held October 18, 2019 10:30 am at St Mary's Anglican Church, 1973 Cultra Ave (at East Saanich Rd) Saanichton BC V8M 1L7 Condolences may be offered to the family at







