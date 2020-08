Mitchell, Stanley John passed away peacefully on Friday August 21st, 2020. Stan went to be with his lord at the age of 73 years. He is survived by his four children and five grandchildren.



Please email letitiasm@gmail.com so that we may keep in touch with the service update or go to First Memorial funeral services website to send flowers or share memories



Stan has gone fishing.



