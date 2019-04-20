Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley Lawson Clarke. View Sign

CLARKE, Stanley Lawson It is with broken hearts the family announces the passing of Stan on April 11, 2019 at the age of 97. We felt it an honor to be by his side when he slipped away so peacefully. He has left us with a void that is hard to fill. He was such a wonderful, kind family man and loved by all who knew him. Such a friendly and happy soul has gone before us. He will be greatly missed and forever remembered. Stan was born in Victoria, B.C. and remained there his whole life. He was predeceased by his first wife Rose and is lovingly remembered by his second wife Helen, daughter Linda, son Dennis (Jo-Ann), step-daughter Shelley (Hans), grandchildren Carla (Paz), Paul (Kathy), Robyn (Ben), and 9 great-grandchildren. Stan worked for 38 years with the B.C. Provincial Government in the Surveying and Mapping Branch. He spent many enjoyable days at the summer home at Cowichan Lake, which he built himself. He also enjoyed many wonderful winters in Hawaii first with Rose and then with Helen. Stan was a Past Master of the Victoria Masonic Lodge # 1 A.F.& A.M. for 70 years which is a rare achievement and a member of the Victoria Scottish Rite Freemasons. A Memorial Service will be held at First Memorial Funeral Services at 4725 Falaise Drive on May 4th at 2:00PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of your choice.







4725 Falaise Drive

Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4

Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019

