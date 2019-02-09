Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley Raynham. View Sign

RAYNHAM, Stanley Stanley Raynham, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully on February 6, 2019 at the age of 96 at Victoria General Hospital. Stan was born in Eltham England on March 14, 1922. At the young age of 17 he joined the Royal Navy and served in WWII . Stan moved to Canada after the war and resided in Vancouver B.C. where he met Irene, the love of his life, at a YMCA dance. Irene and Stan were married March 6, 1951 on a snowy day in Vancouver. Stan joined the Royal Canadian Navy in 1949 and retired as a Warrant Officer in 1969. After his retirement from the navy, still having a love for the sea, he sailed with the B.C. Ferries until his final retirement in 1984. Stan spent many happy years with Irene and friends at Desert Hot Springs and traveling the world. When at home, he enjoyed his wood shop where he made many items that he would donate to various charities. He was a very generous person and all who knew him were touched by his infectious smile and sparkling eyes and wonderful sense of humor. He was an amazing man, and will be missed by all. Stan is survived by his loving wife Irene of 67 years, sister Margie, daughters Shelley (Frank), Pam (Don), Janice (Gary), sons Clifford (Myrtle) and Christopher. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and nephews and nieces. The family would like to thank the caring staff in Emergency and 4B for their help, care and support during this difficult time. A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 2 pm at First Memorial Funeral Service, 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria. In lieu of flowers, donations if desired, can be made to the Broadmead Lodge in support of the veterans and seniors served at Broadmead Lodge. For those unable to attend the service, it will be streamed live online at http://www.livememorialservices.com/ Guest go to the section that says "for families" on February 13th and click Stanley Raynham Funeral Home First Memorial Funeral Services and Garden of Memories

4725 Falaise Drive

Victoria , BC V8Y1B4

(250) 658-5244

