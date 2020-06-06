SOJONKY, Stanley It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Stanley Sojonky on May 30th, 2020 with family by his side. Stan was born on September 25, 1933 in Regina, Saskatchewan to Sam and Polly Sojonky, immigrants from Ukraine. Stan is predeceased by his loving wife Catherine, his son Mark, brother Frank and sister Els. He is survived by his daughter Kim (Boyd) of Vancouver, daughter Pamela (Michael) of Victoria, and his son Todd (Arlene) of Regina, brothers Edward (Sheila) of Ottawa and brother Alex of Regina as well as ten grandchildren; Jaime, Dustin, Colton, Meighan, Cathy-Ann, Justine, Kali, Jacob, Misha and Tia and three great-grandchildren, Ava, Ellie and Argo. Stan began his career with Federated Co-op pedalling his bike making deliveries and progressed to roles including, Auditor, Office Supervisor, Accounting Supervisor, Office Manager, Personnel Manager and Director of Manpower Development in Regina, Winnipeg, Edmonton and Saskatoon. The West Coast called to Stan and he made a move to Vancouver where he was Manager of Operations for Dominion Management. A few years later, the City of Saskatoon came knocking on his door, so he returned to the prairies as Director of Personnel and Labour Relations for the City of Saskatoon. He returned to BC as Director of Ministries at Emmanual Baptist Church in Victoria before returning once again to his beloved prairies to work with the Government of Saskatchewan as Chairman, Public Service Commission; Deputy Minister, Saskatchewan Social Services; Deputy Minister, Saskatchewan Health and finally Deputy Minister to the Premier and Cabinet Secretary. After leaving the government Stan worked as Assistant Project Manager and Executive Vice President for Colonial Developments Ltd. In Edmonton and Kelowna. Stan's career ended at Summerland Baptist Church as lay pastor in the beautiful Okanagan Valley. Upon retirement Stan relocated back to Regina and later to Victoria. Throughout Stan's career he was respected as a man of commitment, with a reputation for integrity and fairness. Stan's great passion in life was his faith and his church. He loved the church and wanted it to thrive. He worked tirelessly and passionately in leadership roles in Western Canada in many local churches as Sunday School teacher, Family Bible School Director, Youth Leader, Deacon, Chairman of Deacon's Board, Chairman of Planning and Building Committees and Christian Education Board. On the Western Canadian scene, he served on the Baptist Union Christian Education Committee and Long Range Planning Task Force, and Chairman of the Saskatchewan Area Congregational Life Commission. Don Burke, a respected pastor and friend was quoted as saying "Stan is the finest, most devoted layman with whom I have ever worked." Stan had a strong love of people and was devoted to his wife and family, his children and grandchildren and friends. He had a larger than life personality and was very artistic and creative. He was a man of deep conviction. He had an immense love for Regina Beach, sunshine, dogs, french fries and the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He followed the real estate market voraciously and often drove around looking for the perfect cottage or home. He loved going for drives. He loved antiques and built an admirable collection. He was meticulous in all he did. He loved sun tanning at the beach with his grandkids, training and grooming his dogs and attending the Rider games with his family. He loved gardening. He had a huge sweet tooth. When he was invited out to dinner he always showed up with bread and the question," what's for dessert?" He always asked lots of questions because he was genuinely interested in getting to know people. He loved to offer advice to all and always had little anecdotes and parables to share. He cared deeply and was extremely interested in the growth and well being of his family. He loved to challenge his children and grandchildren to do well, to always continue to learn new things and create goals for themselves. He was a mentor to many. Stan had a deep love of the big prairie skies and although he lived in many other places Regina was always his home and will be his final resting place. Stan will be deeply missed by his family and friends. His belief that he was going home to the Lord was strong. Rest in peace dad, we all loved you and miss you. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Parkinson's Canada @ parkinson.ca. No service will be held.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.