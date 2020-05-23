Stephanie Ann Whiteley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stephanie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WHITELEY, Stephanie Ann July 11th 1946 - May 4th 2020 My Stephanie's smile, that lit up my heart for 44 years is no more. The kind and gentle soul that produced that smile will never dim. It will be with me for ever. My Stephanie passed peaceably from this life as the sun rose Monday 4 May. If there is an afterlife as Stephanie strongly believed we will rejoin for eternity. STEPHANIE MY LOVE THANK YOU, TONY




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 23 to May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
First Memorial Funeral Services - Duncan
375 Brae Road
Duncan, BC V9L3T9
2507482134
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved