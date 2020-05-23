WHITELEY, Stephanie Ann July 11th 1946 - May 4th 2020 My Stephanie's smile, that lit up my heart for 44 years is no more. The kind and gentle soul that produced that smile will never dim. It will be with me for ever. My Stephanie passed peaceably from this life as the sun rose Monday 4 May. If there is an afterlife as Stephanie strongly believed we will rejoin for eternity. STEPHANIE MY LOVE THANK YOU, TONY