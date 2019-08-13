I thought of you today, but that is nothing new. I thought about you yesterday and days before that too. I think of you in silence, I often speak your name. All I have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is a keepsake from which I will never part. God has you in his arms, I have you in My heart. Gone too soon my Love. One year ago on August 13th 2018. Love Dan & Corey & Lexie; Meredith & Brooklyn & Jenna; Josh & Keely & Amelia & Eliza & William; David & Cera. Also in memorial of Hanna (Josh & Keely); Lucas (David & Cera)
Published in The Times Colonist on Aug. 13, 2019