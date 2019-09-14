Guest Book View Sign Service Information Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services 5 – 831 Devonshire Road Victoria , BC V9A 4T5 (250)-412-1664 Memorial service 2:00 PM Horticultural Centre of the Pacific 505 Quayle Road Victoria , BC View Map Obituary

SMYTH, Stephanie Jean April 15, 1990 - September 6, 2019 It is with profound sadness we announce the tragic death of Stephanie in Victoria. Stephanie was the cherished daughter of loving father, Chris Montgomery, grand-daughter of devoted grandparents Jane Holland, Russ and Linda Smyth and Lorraine and Larry Montgomery. She is survived by uncles Ken, Bob, Malcolm, cousin Mikhala, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her mother, Melissa, stepbrother Chris and uncle Matt. Steph grew up in Vancouver surrounded by a close knit group of friends. She loved music, the outdoors, children and spending time with her family. Steph was a compassionate, courageous, beautiful, loving person with a wonderful sense of humour. She was well supported at Thrifty Foods as a valued employee. Steph's death is a tragic example of the devastating impact mental illness can have on anyone. A memorial service to honour and celebrate Stephanie's life will be held at the Horticultural Centre of the Pacific, 505 Quayle Road, Victoria, BC at 2:00pm on October 6. No flowers by request. Donations may be made c/o Community Living Victoria Foundation, 3861 Cedar Hill Cross Road, Victoria, BC, V8P 2M7 to establish Stephanie's Legacy Fund to benefit young people needing mental health supports. Arrangements entrusted to Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services- Victoria





