HUTCHESON, Stephanie Yvonne August 10, 1937 - November 24, 2019 It is with sad hearts that we announce the passing of Yvonne Hutcheson. She heroically fought her battle with lymphocytic leukaemia to the very end. Her cancer eventually took away her strength on Sunday morning, November 24th. We like to think she held out until Sunday when she would normally go to church. Yvonne was a loving wife, a devoted mother, a dedicated grandmother, a great friend, a fantastic hostess, a business owner, a world traveller, a golfer and a devout Catholic. Her kindness and welcoming manner gave her many close and dear friends and she always enjoyed a good time. Survived by her husband (of 58 wonderful years), Gordon; sister, Elaine; brother, Bill; children, Derek (Larisa), Linda (Dwayne), Leslie (John); and grandchildren, Brendan, Kaitlyn, Kyle, Meghan and Will. We have all lost an amazingly wonderful woman who always gave so much of herself to others. We will miss her greatly. Funeral service to be held at St. Patrick's Church, 2060 Haultain St, on Friday, Dec 6, 2019 at 10 am.





