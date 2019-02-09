Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Stephen A. Heschuk. View Sign

Dr. Stephen Alexander Heschuk passed away peacefully at the age of 87 years on December 20, 2018. Steve is survived by his loving wife Audrey of 61 years. Steve was born on the family farm near Sifton, Manitoba in 1931 to Anne and Alexander and was the oldest of 4 sons and 1 daughter. Steve was athletic and scholarly and excelled in his life's endeavors. His warm personality and charisma were also a big part of his success, both professionally and in his personal relationships.



Steve attended the University of Manitoba and graduated from the Faculty of Science and went on to graduate from the Faculty of Dentistry at the University of Toronto. It was during his studies that he met the love of his life, Audrey Verle Foster and they were married in 1957. Together they moved to Dauphin, Manitoba where they raised their family and he built a very successful dental practice with his brother Orville. Steve was very active in the community and in the dental profession and served as President of the Manitoba Dental Association (1973-1974) and as a Director of the Canadian Dental Association.



Steve and Audrey retired to Victoria, BC and in recent years moved to Abbotsford to be near family. Steve lived a very full life, and nothing gave him more happiness than his family including his 4 children, 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.



Steve is survived by his wife Audrey, his children; Calvin (Sandra), Craig (Cheryl), Christopher (Tomoko) and Carol-Ann; his grandchildren Jasmine, Danica, Alexander, Sydney, Gabrielle, Joseph, Rae-Anne, Ken, Tess, Troy and Stephen and his great-grandchildren; Oliver, Nicolas, Jase, Georgia and Jessa. He is also survived by his brother Dr. Orville (Carolyn) and his sister Pat. Steve was predeceased by twin daughters Theresa and Catherine and beloved younger brothers William and Dr. Marcel. He is also survived by a large extended family with whom he loved to spend time, especially at family reunion events.



Messages of condolence can be sent to the family via Wiebe & Jeske Funeral Home in Abbotsford, BC. A celebration-of-life for Dr. Stephen will be held in Abbotsford on April 6.

