Born in Calgary, Alberta on October 14, 1956. Steve (Frizz) passed peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his loved ones in the early morning on February 27, 2020 in Victoria, BC after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Following graduation from the University of Victoria and San Diego State, Steve became an educator, coach, mentor, counselor and finally a vice principal in various schools on Vancouver Island. He enjoyed his career immensely and loved his kids. He always encouraged others to love what they do and to love each other.
Steve will be profoundly missed by his mother Doris, the love of his life Xinxin Li, man’s best friend Huego, extended family and by his many dear friends and students.
Special thanks to Dr. Kier MacMillan, the B.C Cancer Agency and the Victoria Hospices for your thoughtful care.
No service by request, friends will raise a glass in his honor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the B.C. Cancer Foundation.
Published in The Times Colonist on Mar. 6, 2020